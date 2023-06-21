UEFA Euro 2024 qualifyingReview Show European Qualifiers Highlights Show – 20 June 2023 European Qualifiers Highlights Show – 20 June 2023 IntroSource 1Source 2Next page Previous Post The potential outgoings at Chelsea as they reject Manchester United’s £50m offer for Mason Mount Next Post Best moments of the season | Season Review | Serie A 2022/23 RELATED POSTS icon Watch LaterAdded 53:41 Best moments of the season | Season Review | Serie A 2022/23 11.4K icon Watch LaterAdded European Qualifiers Highlights Show – 19 June 2023 832 icon Watch LaterAdded Belgium v Austria Full Match – Euro 2024 qualifying | 17 June 2023 1K icon Watch LaterAdded Norway vs Scotland Full Match – Euro 2024 qualifying | 17 June 2023 873 icon Watch LaterAdded Norway vs Scotland Full Match – Euro 2024 qualifying | 17 June 2023 848 icon Watch LaterAdded Serie A Full Impact – Season 2022/23 Review 693