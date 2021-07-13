Home International Games Euro 2020 Euro 2020 Team of the Tournement
Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire & Raheem Sterling have all been named in UEFA’s Team of the Tournament for Euro 2020. However, there is no space for Cristiano Ronaldo despite him winning the golden boot.

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy); Kyle Walker (England), Leonardo Bonucci (Italy), Harry Maguire (England), Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy); Jorginho (Italy), Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Denmark), Pedri (Spain); Federico Chiesa (Italy), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium), Raheem Sterling (England).

