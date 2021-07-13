Latest transfer news and rumours – 13 July 2021
All the latest transfer news and rumours, with Jadon Sancho set to undergo a medical at Manchester United according to reports.
- Chelsea are making plans to bring Antoine Griezmann in on loan from Barcelona this summer.
- Everton boss Rafael Benitez wants to make Kalidou Koulibaly his first signing at his new club – the Spaniard knows the defender well from his time coaching Napoli.
- There are major fears Britain and Ireland’s 2030 World Cup bid could have been wrecked after hooligans stormed Wembley during England’s European Championship final defeat to Italy.
- Borussia Dortmund chief Michael Zorc has joked that Erling Haaland, who has been linked with a big-money move to Chelsea this summer, is ‘already in England’ after the striker was absent from the club’s fitness camp on Monday.
- Jadon Sancho is set to undergo a medical at Manchester United fresh from his Euro 2020 heartbreak with England.
- Manchester United ‘are close to agreeing personal terms with Raphael Varane’ and a deal for the Real Madrid defender could be concluded ‘within weeks’ as the France star takes a break following Euro 2020.
- Juventus will make Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus their top transfer target even though Cristiano Ronaldo has been tipped to stay in Turin for another season.
- Hector Bellerin has told Arsenal he wants to sign for Inter Milan this summer but the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement for the 26-year-old right-back.
- Southampton are in discussions for Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden that could see Mario Lemina go in the opposite direction.
- Brighton defender Matt Clarke is closing on a £5m move to West Bromwich Albion.
- Gareth Southgate looks set to become a ‘Sir’ in the New Year Honours list.
- Chelsea are preparing a big Erling Haaland transfer offer but Dortmund are holding out on £150m, claims former Norway international Jan Aage Fjortoft.
- Jorginho’s agent has confirmed that Juventus have enquired about the Chelsea ace’s availability.
- Manchester City have ruled out a swoop for Antoine Griezmann as they focus their attention on England pair Harry Kane and Jack Grealish.
- Wayne Rooney is giving Ravel Morrison a career lifeline by letting him train at Derby County.
- Jose Mourinho believes that England’s more experienced players should have stepped up in the European Championship final penalty shoot-out and prevented the responsibility of the pivotal spot kick from falling on the 19-year-old Bukayo Saka.
- There will be no bank holiday to celebrate England reaching the Euro 2020 final after their crushing defeat to Italy, but ministers will talk to the Football Association about how to recognise the team’s achievements.
- Premier League clubs are urging the organisation’s chief executive, Richard Masters, to adopt the more measured, judicious use of VAR as seen successfully at Euro 2020.
- Liverpool have been boosted at their Austrian camp with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kostas Tsimikas all pictured jogging at the Reds’ training base.
- Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is putting the pieces together for a title defence, with Eredivisie duo Joey Veerman and Danilho Doekhi two potential targets.
- Olivier Nthcam has seemingly closed the door on a Celtic exit as last ditch AEK Athens efforts to revive talks look to have failed.
- Celtic are reportedly interested in Israeli winger Liel Abada, with the Maccabi Petah Tikva teenager on the verge of leaving the club for a big-money move abroad.
- Mark Hateley insists every Rangers star has his price – regardless of how long they have left on their contracts.