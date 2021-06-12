Home International Games Euro 2020 Euro 2020 Highlights – ITV | 13 June 2021
Euro 2020 Highlights – ITV | 13 June 2021
Euro 2020 Highlights – ITV | 13 June 2021

Mark Chapman presents highlights of the day’s three games – Wales v Switzerland in Group A, and Denmark v Finland and Belgium v Russia in Group B. Wales won their most recent match against the Swiss in 2011, and were hoping to make a winning start to their campaign in Baku. The Russians will have been out for revenge against a star-studded Belgian side, who beat them twice in qualifying

