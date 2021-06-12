Home International Games Euro 2020 Belgium v Russia Full Match – Euro 2020 | 13 June 2021
Belgium v Russia Full Match – Euro 2020 | 13 June 2021
Full Coverage Source 2 - 1st half 2nd half Source 3 - 1st half 2nd half

Belgium v Russia Full Match – Euro 2020 | 13 June 2021

UEFA EURO 2020: Belgium v Russia
Mark Pougatch presents this Group B match as Belgium take on Russia in St Petersburg. With analysis in the studio from Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Patrick Vieira.

