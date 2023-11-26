Erling Haaland: Fastest player to 50 Premier League goals | Every goal

Another Premier League game, another goals record for Erling Haaland!

The Norwegian’s opener against Liverpool on Saturday saw him become the quickest player to 50 goals in Premier League history.

It took him just 48 matches to reach the landmark – a whopping 17 games better than the previous record set by Andrew Cole in 1994.

After scoring 36 times and smashing the record for most goals in a Premier League season during his debut campaign last year, our No.9 again leads the way in the race for the Golden Boot.

He was also leading scorer in the Champions League and was last month rewarded for his 52 goals in 2022/23 across all competitions with the Gerd Muller Trophy and a second placed finish in the Ballon d’Or.

He has 14 strikes in just 13 league appearances so far this season – having already notched a hat-trick against Fulham in September.

Recently he hit his 20th away goal in the Premier League, requiring 24 matches to do so and therefore becoming the fastest player to that milestone.

Having been named Etihad Player of the Season, Premier League Player of the Season and FWA Footballer of the Year in his first campaign in England on his way to an historic Treble, Haaland’s goalscoring feats are again breaking records regularly in his second seasonson these shores.

Everyone at Manchester City would like to congratulate Erling on another fantastic achievement.

SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=mancity

http://www.mancity.com

http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Bunny Shaw, Kevin De Bruyne, Lauren Hemp, Erling Haaland, Ellie Roebuck, Phil Foden, Esme Morgan and the rest of Pep Guardiola & Gareth Taylor’s teams!