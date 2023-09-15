Erik Ten Hag wants Sancho apology before Manchester United first-team return

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Erik ten Hag wants Jadon Sancho to apologise for his social media post claiming to have been “made a scapegoat for a long time” before the winger is allowed to return to first-team training.

United said on Thursday that Sancho is currently on a “personal training programme” pending a resolution of a “squad discipline issue”.

Ten Hag is not prepared to back down and won’t allow his authority to be challenged. He wants Sancho to apologise to him and the club.

