Roy Hodgson to leave Crystal Palace and retire as a manager at end of season

Premier League managers commented today on the news that Roy Hodgson will leave Crystal Palace at the end of the season and the veteran boss says he will not manage in the top flight again.

Roy Hodgson says his decision to step away from the club and from football was one that took him a long time.

Hodgson, who started out as a manager in 1976 with Halmstad in Sweden, has overseen top-flight stability since he was summoned by the Eagles in September 2017 and has helped Palace become an established member of the Premier League.