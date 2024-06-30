Home International Games Euro 2024 Slovakia England vs Slovakia Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 30 June 2024

England vs Slovakia Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 30 June 2024

England vs Slovakia Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 30 June 2024
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Gareth Southgate pre-match press conference – England v Slovakia

Cancel
Multi-Links
Pre-match 1st half 2nd half ET/Pen if any

Mark Pougatch presents knockout action from UEFA Euro 2024 as England play Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen hoping to improve on their performances in the group stage and book a place in the quarter-finals – studio analysis is from Roy Keane, Gary Neville, and Ian Wright with pitchside insight from inside the stadium by Laura Woods and Karen Carney, commentary from Sam Matterface and Lee Dixon, and interviews from reporter Gabriel Clarke.

Click here to watch: Source 2 – 1st Half
Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Click here to watch: Source 2 – 2nd Half
Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Click here to watch: Source 2 – Extra time / penalty if played
Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
Gareth Southgate pre-match press conference – England v Slovakia

Gareth Southgate pre-match press conference – England v Slovakia

Related videos

Top