England vs Slovakia Full Match – UEFA Euro 2024 | 30 June 2024

Mark Pougatch presents knockout action from UEFA Euro 2024 as England play Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen hoping to improve on their performances in the group stage and book a place in the quarter-finals – studio analysis is from Roy Keane, Gary Neville, and Ian Wright with pitchside insight from inside the stadium by Laura Woods and Karen Carney, commentary from Sam Matterface and Lee Dixon, and interviews from reporter Gabriel Clarke.

