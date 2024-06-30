Home International Games Euro 2024 England Gareth Southgate pre-match press conference – England v Slovakia

Gareth Southgate pre-match press conference – England v Slovakia

Gareth Southgate pre-match press conference – England v Slovakia
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Richards & Ferdinand – We can win the tournament playing this way | Uefa Euro 2024 | BBC Sport

Cancel

Gareth Southgate and Harry Kane front the media ahead of England’s Round of 16 clash with Slovakia at EURO 2024.

Watch highlights FREE and FIRST on the Optus Sport app 👉

==========================
https://sport.optus.com.au/signup

For the latest updates, follow us on:
►TIKTOK: https://www.tiktok.com/@optussport
►TWITTER: http://twitter.com/optussport
►FACEBOOK: http://facebook.com/optussport
►INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/optussport

Feel the pulse of every match of the Premier League, live and on demand with Optus Sport.

#OptusSport #EURO2024

Previous Video
[ID: iCihj5e2c-I] Youtube Automatic

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

Next Video
Richards & Ferdinand – We can win the tournament playing this way | Uefa Euro 2024 | BBC Sport

Richards & Ferdinand – We can win the tournament playing this way | Uefa Euro 2024 | BBC Sport

Related videos

Top