England vs Panama – Full Match | World Cup 2018 Russia

BBC Match of the Day England vs Panama

Gary Lineker introduces live coverage of England’s second World Cup game, with the Three Lions playing their first ever match against World Cup debutants Panama. Panama qualified for Russia in dramatic style, with Roman Torres scoring an 88th-minute winner against Costa Rica, a result which helped eliminate the USA. They began as one of the tournament outsiders but will be aware that England suffered a painful defeat against perceived minnows Iceland at Euro 2016. Rio Ferdinand, Frank Lampard and Alan Shearer provide expert analysis, while commentary is by Guy Mowbray and Danny Murphy.

 

 

