Japan vs Senegal – Full Match | World Cup 2018 Russia

BBC Match of the Day Japan vs Senegal

Mark Chapman introduces live coverage of the Group H game between Japan and Senegal. The Senegalese boast a talented squad featuring Liverpool’s Sadio Mane. Their only previous World Cup appearance was in 2002, when they beat holders France in the opening game and went on to reach the quarter-finals. One of the class of 2002, defender Aliou Cisse, is now their coach, and he believes the current squad have the talent to enjoy similar success in Russia. Japan, meanwhile, have been at every World Cup since they first qualified in 1998, but they have only progressed passed the group stage twice. Didier Drogba, Phil Neville and Pablo Zabaleta provide expert analysis, with commentary by Simon Brotherton and Kevin Kilbane.