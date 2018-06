BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Jason Mohammad presents highlights of the day’s three World Cup games, with reigning champions Germany taking on Sweden, South Korea facing Mexico and Belgium playing Tunisia. Games between Germany and Sweden often produce goals – the last two fixtures have seen a 5-3 win for the Germans and a 4-4 draw. The Swedes eliminated the Netherlands and Italy in qualifying, also beating France along the way, but will begin as underdogs here.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video