Newcastle sign Callum Wilson as Ryan Fraser & Jamal Lewis close in! | Transfer Talk
Newcastle have signed Bournemouth and England striker Callum Wilson for a fee believed to be around 20 million. The striker joined us live on the Transfer show to discuss his move as well as the possibility of joining up with former teammate Ryan Fraser who is close to joining with Norwich defender Jamal Lewis