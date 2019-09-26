Home TV Show News and Interviews Newcastle sign Callum Wilson as Ryan Fraser & Jamal Lewis close in! | Transfer Talk
Newcastle sign Callum Wilson as Ryan Fraser & Jamal Lewis close in! | Transfer Talk
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

England v World XI Highlights – Soccer Aid 2020

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
5 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Newcastle sign Callum Wilson as Ryan Fraser & Jamal Lewis close in! | Transfer Talk

Newcastle have signed Bournemouth and England striker Callum Wilson for a fee believed to be around 20 million. The striker joined us live on the Transfer show to discuss his move as well as the possibility of joining up with former teammate Ryan Fraser who is close to joining with Norwich defender Jamal Lewis

Previous Video
PRE-SEASON FREIENDLY

Borussia Dortmund v Sparta Rotterdam – Pre Season Friendly

Next Video
Soccer-Aid-2020-time-1331885

England v World XI Highlights – Soccer Aid 2020

Related videos

Top