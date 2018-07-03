BBC Match of the Day MOTD – Highlights | Last 16 World Cup 2018 | Tuesday 3rd July

BBC Match of the Day MOTD
Mark Chapman presents highlights of the final two round-of-16 knockout games, which sees the winners of Group F take on the Group E runners-up and the Group H winners play the second-placed team in Group G.
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.