England should play Phil Foden as a 10 – Micah Richards | BBC Sport

Jermaine Jenas and Micah Richards analyse Gareth Southgate’s tactical choices against Wales and discuss who could start England round of 16 match against Senegal and where Phil Foden should play in the knockout game on Sunday.

