Australias togetherness and tenacity – The scenes after Denmark win | World Cup | BBC Sport

BBC Match of the Day pundits Jermaine Jenas and Micah Richards analyse Australia’s “togetherness and tenacity” and look at their tactics and the scenes in the stadium and celebrations back in Australia as the Socceroos beat Denmark 1-0 to make the World Cup knockout stages.

=============

SUBSCRIBE so you never miss out on our best videos

➡️➡️http://bit.ly/1sFodyu

=============

Find us here:

BBC Sport: http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BBCSport/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BBCSport

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bbcsport/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bbcsport

#bbcsport

‘Australia’s togetherness and tenacity’ – The scenes after Denmark win | World Cup | BBC Sport