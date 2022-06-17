England 3-0 Belgium | Chloe Kelly Marks Lionesses Return With First Goal | Highlights

Chloe Kelly marked her first game under Sarina Wiegman by coming off the bench to score a maiden England senior team goal and set the Lionesses on their way to a 3-0 win over Belgium.

