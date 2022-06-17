Scottish Premiership 2022/23 fixtures announced; Celtic begin title defence against Aberdeen

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Fixtures for the Scottish Premiership have been announced. The opening weekend will kick off with Rangers away to Livingston and Celtic will start their title defence against Aberdeen. Kilmarnock return to the top-flight at home against Dundee United.

Full fixture list: https://www.skysports.com/scottish-premier-fixtures

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #scottishpremiership

► For the latest developments on this story: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/topstories

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage