Scottish Premiership 2022/23 fixtures announced; Celtic begin title defence against Aberdeen

Fixtures for the Scottish Premiership have been announced. The opening weekend will kick off with Rangers away to Livingston and Celtic will start their title defence against Aberdeen. Kilmarnock return to the top-flight at home against Dundee United.

Full fixture list: https://www.skysports.com/scottish-premier-fixtures

► For the latest developments on this story: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/topstories

