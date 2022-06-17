Erling & Alfie Haaland | Father & Son react to two footed tackles and old videos!

Erling sat down with his father Alf-Inge Haaland to watch old clips of his dad playing in a City shirt!

There are goals, bone-crunching challenges, missed opportunities and stories of Alfie’s time with City, and it is evident it was a period of his career he remains very proud of.

Together they discuss Maine Road, the Etihad and how special the City supporters are and how much Erling is looking forward to celebrating in front of them.

And there’s a nice touch at the end to go with the image of Erling’s famous City shirt with ‘Dad’ on the back.

So, sit back and enjoy Erling and Alfie just being father and son on the video above as they journey down memory lane…

