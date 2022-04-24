Home Review Show Highlights Empoli 3-2 Napoli | Napoli suffer shocking defeat in Tuscany | Serie A 2021/22

Empoli 3-2 Napoli | Napoli suffer shocking defeat in Tuscany | Serie A 2021/22

Empoli 3-2 Napoli | Napoli suffer shocking defeat in Tuscany | Serie A 2021/22
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

RECORD STREAK! 1️⃣0️⃣ Best Goals From 1️⃣0️⃣ Title Wins

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Spalletti’s side see their two-goal lead vanish in the space of just 7 minutes with Pinamonti striking twice to put a dent in the Partenopei’s title bid | Serie A 2021/22

This is the official channel for the Serie A, providing all the latest highlights, interviews, news and features to keep you up to date with all things Italian football.
Subscribe to the channel here! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Find out more about the Serie A at: http://www.legaseriea.it/en/

Questo è il canale ufficiale della Serie A, dove potrai avere accesso ai momenti salienti, alle interviste, alle notizie e alle funzionalità del momento per rimanere aggiornato sulle ultime novità del campionato.
Iscriviti qui al canale! https://bit.ly/SERIEA_YT

Per maggiori informazioni sulla Serie A: http://www.legaseriea.it/it

Previous Video
Liverpool vs Everton

Liverpool v Everton Full Match – Premier League | 24 April 2022

Next Video
RECORD STREAK! 1️⃣0️⃣ Best Goals From 1️⃣0️⃣ Title Wins

RECORD STREAK! 1️⃣0️⃣ Best Goals From 1️⃣0️⃣ Title Wins

Related videos

Top