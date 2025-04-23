Emile Heskey: 5-1 in Munich, Michael Owen’s Final & FA Cup Semi-Finals | Footballs Greatest
Emile Heskey: 5-1 in Munich, Michael Owen’s Final & FA Cup Semi-Finals | Footballs Greatest
Premier League legend and former England striker Emile Heskey joins Joe and Ash in the studio to talk all things FA Cup, Liverpool, England — and more.
He talks about Aston Villa’s FA Cup hopes, the impact of Unai Emery, and reflects on his own Cup memories — from Leicester’s late-90s success under Martin O’Neill to battles with some legendary centre backs, including Sol Campbell.
Heskey, who broke through with hometown club Leicester before becoming a key part of Liverpool’s iconic 2001 treble-winning side, opens up about his move to Anfield, dealing with a record transfer fee, and forming a lethal partnership with Michael Owen — one that would also shine on the international stage.
The trio also look back at one of England’s greatest nights: the 5-1 demolition of Germany in Munich. Emile shares how special that night was, how it changed his career, and Ashley explains why playing with Heskey made life easier.
All this and more in the latest episode of Football’s Greatest: Could It Be Magic?
Brought to you by Carling, the official beer of the Emirates FA Cup and Adobe Women’s FA Cup.
18+ | Please drink responsibly.
00:00 Preview
01:19 Introducing Emile Heskey
02:05 Strike Partnerships
03:36 Earliest FA Cup Memory?
04:21 Supporting Liverpool and Leicester in the 90s
06:09 Martin O’Neill
08:06 Joining Liverpool for a record fee
10:25 FA Cup Final 2001
11:25 Millennium Stadium
13:19 Michael Owen
14:09 Ashley on Arsene Wenger after the defeat
15:25 Emile’s Best Year
16:03 England & That 5-1 Victory over Germany
18:04 Proudest Moment for England
19:37 How can Thomas Tuchel get the best out of England?
23:38 FA Cup Semi-Finals Preview
27:08 Kevin de Bruyne Leaving City
28:52 The Best CBs Heskey Ever Faced
33:44 Head of Football Development at Leicester City Women
35:30 Emile Heskey’s Sons
37:30 FA Cup Cult Heroes
