Emile Heskey: 5-1 in Munich, Michael Owen’s Final & FA Cup Semi-Finals | Footballs Greatest

Premier League legend and former England striker Emile Heskey joins Joe and Ash in the studio to talk all things FA Cup, Liverpool, England — and more.

He talks about Aston Villa’s FA Cup hopes, the impact of Unai Emery, and reflects on his own Cup memories — from Leicester’s late-90s success under Martin O’Neill to battles with some legendary centre backs, including Sol Campbell.

Heskey, who broke through with hometown club Leicester before becoming a key part of Liverpool’s iconic 2001 treble-winning side, opens up about his move to Anfield, dealing with a record transfer fee, and forming a lethal partnership with Michael Owen — one that would also shine on the international stage.

The trio also look back at one of England’s greatest nights: the 5-1 demolition of Germany in Munich. Emile shares how special that night was, how it changed his career, and Ashley explains why playing with Heskey made life easier.

All this and more in the latest episode of Football’s Greatest: Could It Be Magic?

Brought to you by Carling, the official beer of the Emirates FA Cup and Adobe Women’s FA Cup.

18+ | Please drink responsibly.

00:00 Preview

01:19 Introducing Emile Heskey

02:05 Strike Partnerships

03:36 Earliest FA Cup Memory?

04:21 Supporting Liverpool and Leicester in the 90s

06:09 Martin O’Neill

08:06 Joining Liverpool for a record fee

10:25 FA Cup Final 2001

11:25 Millennium Stadium

13:19 Michael Owen

14:09 Ashley on Arsene Wenger after the defeat

15:25 Emile’s Best Year

16:03 England & That 5-1 Victory over Germany

18:04 Proudest Moment for England

19:37 How can Thomas Tuchel get the best out of England?

23:38 FA Cup Semi-Finals Preview

27:08 Kevin de Bruyne Leaving City

28:52 The Best CBs Heskey Ever Faced

33:44 Head of Football Development at Leicester City Women

35:30 Emile Heskey’s Sons

37:30 FA Cup Cult Heroes

Emile Heskey: 5-1 in Munich, Michael Owen’s Final & FA Cup Semi-Finals | Football’s Greatest