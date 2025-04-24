Home Leagues Premier League Arsenal Arsenal v Crystal Palace Full Match Replay | 23 April 2025
Arsenal v Crystal Palace Full Match Replay | 23 April 2025
Arsenal has claimed victories against Crystal Palace in six consecutive meetings, most recently winning their first matchup of the season on Dec. 21, 5-1; Gabriel Jesus found the net in the 7th and 16th minutes of the win away from home.

