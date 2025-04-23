Queens Park Rangers v Swansea City | The Full Match

. . .watch all the action from the Swans’ Championship clash against Queens Park Rangers at Loftus road.

Swansea City Association Football Club is a Welsh professional football club based in the city of Swansea, South Wales.

Formed in 1912, the club joined the Football League in 1921, and currently plays at the Swansea.com Stadium.

The Swans won the League Cup in 2013, and have secured 11 promotions across the course of their history.

Additionally, the club are two-time EFL Trophy winners, two-time FAW Premier Cup winners, and 10-time Welsh Cup champions, qualifying for European competition on eight occasions.