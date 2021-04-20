ED WOODWARD RESIGNS FROM MAN UTD | Graeme Souness & Glen Johnson react
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Ligue 1 Highlights Show – 20 April 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
75 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
ED WOODWARD RESIGNS FROM MAN UTD | Graeme Souness & Glen Johnson react
Graeme Souness and Glen Johnson react to the news that Ed Woodward has RESIGNED from his role at Manchester United. The news comes just days after Manchester United announced their intentions to join a proposed new European Super League.