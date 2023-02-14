Dybala was ice-cold from the spot | Every Goal | Round 22 | Serie A 2022/23

All the goals from round 22 | Serie A 2022/23

0:00 Every Goal Round 22

0:06 Olivier Giroud, Milan-Torino 1-0

0:38 Daniele Verde, Empoli-Spezia 0-1

0:52 Daniele Verde, Empoli-Spezia 0-2

1:12 Nicolò Cambiaghi, Empoli-Spezia 1-2

1:35 Emanuel Vignato, Empoli-Sepzia 2-2

1:57 Roger Ibanez (OG), Lecce-Roma 1-0

2:19 Paulo Dybala, Lecce-Roma 1-1

2:36 Davide Zappacosta, Lazio-Atalanta 0-1

3:01 Ademola Lookman, Lazio-Atalanta 0-2

3:29 Destiny Udogie, Udinese-Sassuolo 1-0

4:03 Matheus Henrique, Udinese-Sassuolo 1-1

4:30 Jaka Bijol, Udinese-Sassuolo 2-1

4:52 Nehun Perez (OG), Udinese-Sassuolo 2-2

5:19 Giulio Donati, Bologna-Monza 0-1

5:51 Adrien Rabiot, Juventus-Fiorentina 1-0

6:19 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Napoli-Cremonese 1-0

6:44 Victor Osimhen, Napoli-Cremonese 2-0

7:07 Eljif Elmas, Napoli-Cremonese 3-0

7:33 Cyril Ngonge, Verona-Salernitana 1-0

