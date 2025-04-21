Home Leagues Bundesliga Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Full Match Replay | 20 April 2025
Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Full Match Replay | 20 April 2025
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Bologna vs Inter Full Match Replay | 20 April 2025

Cancel
Multi-Links
Full match Highlights
BundesligaFull Match Replay

Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach Full Match Replay | 20 April 2025

Dortmund vs Borussia Monchengladbach

“Looking for latest BBC MOTD  highlights and highlights show? You can find them on the BBC Match of the Day and Review Show page. Don’t miss the latest MOTD and Highlights show!”

Looking for more full match replays? We’ve got you covered. Check out our Full match replay page for the latest football action.

Previous Video
Bundesliga full match

St. Pauli vs Bayer Leverkusen Full Match Replay | 20 April 2025

Next Video
Serie a full match

Bologna vs Inter Full Match Replay | 20 April 2025

Top