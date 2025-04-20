Bologna vs Inter Full Match Replay | 20 April 2025
Loading advertisement...
Up next
AC Milan vs Atalanta Full Match Replay | 20 April 2025
Bologna vs Inter Full Match Replay | 20 April 2025
Bologna vs Inter
“Looking for latest BBC MOTD highlights and highlights show? You can find them on the BBC Match of the Day and Review Show page. Don’t miss the latest MOTD and Highlights show!”
Looking for more full match replays? We’ve got you covered. Check out our Full match replay page for the latest football action.