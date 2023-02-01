Does the new-look Chelsea have a chance to win the Champions League? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Dan Thomas, Shaka Hislop, Steve Nicol, Julien Laurens and Don Hutchison answer your questions on ESPN FC Extra Time.
0:00 Juls staying up late with the crew
0:40 Latest on Enzo Fernandez
1:53 Dr. Shaka shares a story
2:45 Could new-look Chelsea win the Champions League?
5:50 Is the money spent on Gakpo and Nunez looking bad now?
6:48 Did Don ever get fanfare when arriving to a new club?
8:46 Why is Juls texting?
9:57 How will Caicedo readjust to staying?
12:48 Rating Jorginho’s move to Arsenal
13:37 Any stories about learning about a teammate’s transfer?
17:50 One last update from Juls
✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube
✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC