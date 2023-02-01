Does the new-look Chelsea have a chance to win the Champions League? | ESPN FC Extra Time

Dan Thomas, Shaka Hislop, Steve Nicol, Julien Laurens and Don Hutchison answer your questions on ESPN FC Extra Time.

0:00 Juls staying up late with the crew

0:40 Latest on Enzo Fernandez

1:53 Dr. Shaka shares a story

2:45 Could new-look Chelsea win the Champions League?

5:50 Is the money spent on Gakpo and Nunez looking bad now?

6:48 Did Don ever get fanfare when arriving to a new club?

8:46 Why is Juls texting?

9:57 How will Caicedo readjust to staying?

12:48 Rating Jorginho’s move to Arsenal

13:37 Any stories about learning about a teammate’s transfer?

17:50 One last update from Juls

✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube

✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC