Did Ronaldo finally understand his best days are behind him? | ESPN FC Extra Time

On this edition of ESPN FC Extra Time, the crew discuss:
0:00 Intro
1:22 Did Ronaldo understand his best is behind him?
2:20 Dream World Cup Final?
3:09 Most important player to their World Cup team?
3:57 Mbappe on same level as greatest players ever?
5:38 Prime Robbo, Prime Ale, Prime Stevie?
9:04 Stevie
12:23 Craziest thing manager told you?
18:56 Worse to be on bench hot or cold?
21:32 How did you prepare to face penalties?
24:40 Moisturize head?
✔ Subscribe to ESPN+: http://espnplus.com/soccer/youtube
✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC