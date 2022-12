ESPN FC’s Kay Murray, Stewart Robson, Ale Moreno, Steve Nicol and Shaka Hislop preview Saturday’s England vs. France match in the World Cup quarterfinals and discuss how Gareth Southgate’s side may look to defend Kylian Mbappe.

