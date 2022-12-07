Home International Games FIFA World Cup - Qatar 2022 Race to win Golden Boot? | World Cup 2022 | top goal scorer

Race to win Golden Boot? | World Cup 2022 | top goal scorer

Race to win Golden Boot? | World Cup 2022 | top goal scorer
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Messi on course to cement his status as the G.O.A.T.

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Who are the top scorers at 2022 World Cup?
1. Kylian Mbappe (France) – 5
2. Enner Valencia (Ecuador) – 3
3. Cody Gakpo (Netherlands) – 3
4. Marcus Rashford (England) – 3
5. Alvaro Morata (Spain) – 3
6. Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 3
7. Olivier Giroud (France) – 3
8. Bukayo Saka (England) – 3
9. Richarlison (Brazil) – 3
10. Goncalo Ramos (Portugal) – 3
11. Andrej Kramaric (Croatia) – 2
12. Mehdi Taremi (Iran) – 2
13. Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) – 2
14. Mohammed Kudus (Ghana) – 2
15. Cho Gue-Sung (South Korea) – 2
16. Breel Embolo (Switzerland) – 2
17. Salem Al Dawsari (Saudi Arabia) – 2
18. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) – 2
19. Kai Havertz (Germany) – 2
20. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) – 2

The Golden Boot is the award given to the top goal-scorer at each edition of the World Cup. If at the conclusion of the tournament two or more players are tied at the top of the list with the same number of goals, the award will go to the player with the most non-penalty goals, and if they are still tied, it will go to the player with the most assists.

Previous Video
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar

FIFA World Cup 2022 Review – 8 December 2022

Next Video
football-3575426_640

Messi on course to cement his status as the G.O.A.T.

Related videos

Top