Home Cup Games DFB Pokal DFL Super Cup – Top 10 Best Goals Supercup of All Time
DFL Super Cup – Top 10 Best Goals Supercup of All Time
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Premier League – Best goals in Matchweek 3

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
16 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

DFL Super Cup – Top 10 Best Goals Supercup of All Time

The Supercup is always one of the highlights of the season. The league champions take on the cup winners and the matches are usually a real treat. Whether Jadon Sancho, Robert Lewandowski or earlier strikers like Christian Nerlinger, all left their mark with incredible goals. With 7 wins, Bayern München currently lead the way with the most Supercup titles. Robert Lewandowski’s 5 goals make him the record scorer.

Previous Video
mnf

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

Next Video
premier league best goals

Premier League – Best goals in Matchweek 3

Related videos

Top