DFL Super Cup – Top 10 Best Goals Supercup of All Time

The Supercup is always one of the highlights of the season. The league champions take on the cup winners and the matches are usually a real treat. Whether Jadon Sancho, Robert Lewandowski or earlier strikers like Christian Nerlinger, all left their mark with incredible goals. With 7 wins, Bayern München currently lead the way with the most Supercup titles. Robert Lewandowski’s 5 goals make him the record scorer.