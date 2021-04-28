Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Desailly & Wenger’s post-match reaction Real v Chelsea | beIN Exclusive with Arsene Wenger
Desailly & Wenger’s post-match reaction Real v Chelsea | beIN Exclusive with Arsene Wenger
Desailly & Wenger’s post-match reaction Real v Chelsea | beIN Exclusive with Arsene Wenger

Marcel Desailly and Arsene Wenger give their immediate thoughts after Real Madrid drew 1-1 with Chelsea in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

