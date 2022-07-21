Home Friendly match Pre-season friendly match DELE SCORES TWICE IN PRE-SEASON WIN! | HIGHLIGHTS: BLACKPOOL 2-4 EVERTON

Dele was on target for the first time in an Everton shirt today as he scored two second-half goals at Blackpool.

Vitalii Mykolenko got the Blues off to a flying start with a fine volley before Tom Davies doubled the Toffee’s lead shortly after.

Blackpool did fight back but Dele’s contribution ensured it was Frank Lampard’s men who ran out deserved winners at Bloomfield Road.

