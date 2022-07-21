DELE SCORES TWICE IN PRE-SEASON WIN! | HIGHLIGHTS: BLACKPOOL 2-4 EVERTON

Dele was on target for the first time in an Everton shirt today as he scored two second-half goals at Blackpool.

Vitalii Mykolenko got the Blues off to a flying start with a fine volley before Tom Davies doubled the Toffee’s lead shortly after.

Blackpool did fight back but Dele’s contribution ensured it was Frank Lampard’s men who ran out deserved winners at Bloomfield Road.

Subscribe to Everton Football Club’s official YouTube Channel: http://bit.ly/2wtCEbB

Follow us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/everton

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/everton

Follow us on Instagram: http://instagram.com/everton

Welcome to the Official Everton Football Club YouTube channel. We’ll offer fans real insight into life at Goodison Park, Finch Farm and on the road with the Blues.