Deadline Day – Premier League Transfer news and rumours

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday’s papers, including the Deadline Day rumours and news.

Joao Cancelo is set to leave Manchester City following a training ground bust-up with Pep Guardiola.

Hakim Ziyech’s Chelsea career could be drawing to a close, with Paris Saint-Germain in talks with the Blues to land the winger.

Nottingham Forest are ready to switch sights to Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico after talks over a deal for Keylor Navas hit a last-minute hitch.

Manchester United striker Charlie McNeill is in talks to join League Two side Newport County on loan.

Bristol City have targeted a move for Crystal Palace defender Jake O’Brien.

Leicester are poised to step up their bid to sign Jack Harrison from Leeds as Brendan Rodgers seeks more attacking options before the transfer window closes.

Chelsea are closing in on the £115m signing of Enzo Fernández and could continue their remarkable spending by making a last-ditch bid for Brighton’s Moisés Caicedo.

