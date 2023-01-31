Deadline Day – Premier League Transfer news and rumours
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday’s papers, including the Deadline Day rumours and news.
- Joao Cancelo is set to leave Manchester City following a training ground bust-up with Pep Guardiola.
- Hakim Ziyech’s Chelsea career could be drawing to a close, with Paris Saint-Germain in talks with the Blues to land the winger.
- Nottingham Forest are ready to switch sights to Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico after talks over a deal for Keylor Navas hit a last-minute hitch.
- Manchester United striker Charlie McNeill is in talks to join League Two side Newport County on loan.
- Bristol City have targeted a move for Crystal Palace defender Jake O’Brien.
- Leicester are poised to step up their bid to sign Jack Harrison from Leeds as Brendan Rodgers seeks more attacking options before the transfer window closes.
- Chelsea are closing in on the £115m signing of Enzo Fernández and could continue their remarkable spending by making a last-ditch bid for Brighton’s Moisés Caicedo.
It's #DeadlineDay and Good Morning Transfers is LIVE from 9am ✍️
▪️ The latest on Enzo Fernandez’s potential Chelsea move
▪️ Plus we’ll be talking Arsenal, Newcastle, Tottenham & much more…
🟨 Get involved #TransferTalk ⬛
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 31, 2023
- Sean Dyche has called for fan support to help steady the ship at Goodison Park.
- Arsenal are among the clubs exploring a possible move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho before the transfer deadline.
- Chelsea youngster Jude Soonsup-Bell has completed his move to Tottenham Hotspur.
- Juventus were handed their 15-point punishment based on new serious evidence, according to the Federal Court of Appeal’s written reasons.
- Ivan Fresneda is set to stay at Real Valladolid until the end of the season, despite interest from the Premier League and Bundesliga.
- Tottenham Hotspur wing-back Djed Spence is set to head out on loan to French side Rennes for the rest of the season.
- Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement in principle to sign Pedro Porro for €45m.
- Arsenal are weighing up increasing their offer for Moisés Caicedo to about £75m.
- Fulham forward Willian is receiving interest from “top clubs”, according to his agent Kia Joorabchian.
- Tottenham transfer target Nicolo Zaniolo was forced to call the police after he was confronted by angry Roma fans.
- Arteta will still want to bring in Declan Rice even if they are successful with a bid for Caicedo.
- Weston Mckennie labelled his Leeds move a “dream come true” as he became their third American recruit.
- Southampton have triggered the £26m release clause of Braga striker Vitinha.
- Leicester have tabled a £15m bid for Stoke’s Harry Souttar.
- Sean Dyche wants Everton to sign two new players before the window closes tonight.
- Nottingham Forest will be without star-man Morgan Gibbs-White for tomorrow’s Carabao Cup semi-final against United.
- Fulham are hoping to get a loan move for out-of-favour Arsenal defender Cedric Soares.
- Nottingham Forest are preparing for a frantic final day, with Atlético Madrid defender Felipe flying in for a medical on Tuesday.
- Alex Hales, one of the stars of England’s T20 World Cup triumph, is set to miss the tour of Bangladesh to play franchise cricket in Pakistan and honour a lucrative £145,000 contract.
- Manchester United have rejected a world-record transfer offer for Arsenal and England striker Alessia Russo.
- Arsenal sporting director Edu is reportedly weighing up a late bid for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.
- Everton reportedly considered hiring Carlo Ancelotti’s son, Davide, before deciding to name Sean Dyche as their new manager.
- Manuel Akanji says that Pep’s post-Spurs rant has woke the players up and has rescued Man City’s season.
- Harry Maguire who has rejected a loan move to Inter Milan, will quit Manchester United if his playing time remains short.
- Arsenal are lining up a late move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, with Arteta said to be a big fan.
- Leeds are confident they can fight off interest from other clubs for Jack Harrison amid transfer rumours.
- Tottenham have struck a deal to sign Sporting Lisbon defender Pedro Porro after agreeing to waive a portion of the Marcus Edwards sell-on clause.