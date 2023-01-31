Mykhailo Mudryk apologises for using racist language in TikTok video

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Chelsea’s new 22-year-old star, Mykhailo Mudryk, has apologised after using racist language during a rap video he made for his fans on social media website TikTok.

