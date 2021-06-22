Czech Republic v England Full Match – Euro 2020 | 221 June 2021

Czech Republic v England – Mark Pougatch presents coverage of the final Group D fixture for both sides, which takes place at Wembley Stadium. The two sides are familiar with each other, having been drawn in the same qualifying group for this tournament, and the game on this ground was a resounding 5-0 victory for Gareth Southgate’s men, with Raheem Sterling claiming a hat-trick. However, while they have four points so far, England have not yet been firing on all cylinders in this tournament, scoring one against Croatia and ending goalless against Scotland. Meanwhile, the Czechs were 2-0 victors over the Scots in their opener, before being held to a 1-1 draw by the Croats, and the competitive nature of this group means it is all to play for going into the final round of fixtures, with four points likely, but not certain, for a team to reach the knockout stage as a best third-place team. With analysis from Roy Keane, Gary Neville, Ian Wright, Reshmin Chowdhury, Ashley Co