Croatia v Scotland Full Match – Euro 2020 | 221 June 2021

Croatia v Scotland – All the action from both sides’ third and final Group D match, which takes place at Hampden Park. The Scots are unbeaten in five previous fixtures against Croatia, with two wins and three draws, which is a remarkable record against a nation that has achieved so much since becoming independent in 1991. They will need nothing less than a win to progress this evening, having performed well so far but picked up just one point, in a goalless draw with England. The Croats also have just a single point to their name, picked up in a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic, having lost their opener 1-0 against England. Seema Jaswal presents, with analysis from Graeme Souness, John Collins and Scott Brown, and commentary by Joe Speight and Ally McCoist