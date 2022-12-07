Croatia Road to the Quarter Final | FIFA World Cup 2022

Croatia’s road to the 2020 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video Netherlands Road to the Quarter Final | FIFA World Cup 2022 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Netherlands Road to the Quarter Final | FIFA World Cup 2022 80 icon Watch LaterAdded Brazil Road to the Quarter Final | FIFA World Cup 2022 71 icon Watch LaterAdded Argentina Road to the Quarter Final | FIFA World Cup 2022 40 icon Watch LaterAdded Portugal Road to the Quarter Final | FIFA World Cup 2022 56 icon Watch LaterAdded Morocco Road to the Quarter Final | FIFA World Cup 2022 46 icon Watch LaterAdded England Road to the Quarter Final | FIFA World Cup 2022 45