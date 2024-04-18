BBC Match of the day MOTD – 20 April 2024

Relive all the goals, drama and analysis from the day’s three Premier League games, including title-chasing Arsenal’s visit to Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Gunners have won their last five Premier League clashes against Wolves, including a 2-0 victory at Molineux last season after a brace from Martin Odegaard. Elsewhere, Sheffield United host Burnley in a bottom-of-the-table clash and Luton Town welcome Brentford to Kenilworth Road.

Source 2

Beware of lots of unwanted pop-up advertisements. Not hosted by us and have no control over|