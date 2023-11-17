Title Decider? Man City vs Liverpool Preview | How to keep Rodri quiet | Does Maguire limit England?

EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal ➼ https://nordvpn.com/thetakeon – Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!

What punishment will Man City and Chelsea face after Everton are deducted 10 points, What do Liverpool need to do to keep Rodri quiet? Should owners be able to own multiple clubs? Welcome to another episode of The Take On where Anton Ferdinand, Danny Murphy, & Flex discuss football’s hottest topics. This week, they discuss the big news from the Premier League throughout the international break that Everton were deducted 10 points for breaking PL financial rules. What does this mean for Chelsea & Man City? Should people be able to own more than one club? Should clubs with 1 owner be able to buy & loan players? A preview into Man City v Liverpool? What’s the best way to stop Rodri? France 14-0 Gibraltar: should these results be happening? Does Maguire limit England? Who should be England’s CB pairing? & much more! Tune in for the best and worst takes from our panel! Like, Subscribe, & Comment below to get involved with The Take On!

0:00; – Intro & NordVPN #AD

1:33; – Do the guys enjoy the international break?

2:30; – Everton deducted 10 points, will Man City & Chelsea suffer too?

13:40; – Should clubs be able to loan players from other teams owned by the same owner?

22:46; – Man City v LFC preview

25:24; – Mystic Danny predicting correct results

27:22; – Anton’s thoughts on Man City v Liverpool

28:30; – What’s the best way for Liverpool to stop Rodri?

30:42; – Liverpool concede too many chances

31:50; – Score predictions for Man City v Liverpool

32:13; – Who does Flex hate more? Liverpool or Man City?

32:50; – France 14-0 Gibraltar: should these results happen?

34:17; – Should Southgate be more honest in his post-match analysis?

35:54; – Does Harry Maguire limit England?

36:57; – Who should play at CB for England?

38:13; – Weekend PL score predictions

38:52; – Outro

