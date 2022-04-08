Home Review Show Highlights CITY STAY TOP OF THE LEAGUE | MAN CITY 2-2 LIVERPOOL HIGHLIGHTS | De Bruyne, Jesus, Jota, Mane

CITY STAY TOP OF THE LEAGUE | MAN CITY 2-2 LIVERPOOL HIGHLIGHTS | De Bruyne, Jesus, Jota, Mane

CITY STAY TOP OF THE LEAGUE | MAN CITY 2-2 LIVERPOOL HIGHLIGHTS | De Bruyne, Jesus, Jota, Mane
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Venezia 1-2 Udinese | Becao strikes late to win it for Udinese | Serie A 2021/22

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Manchester City remain in pole position in the Premier League after a thrilling top of the table clash with Liverpool ended in a 2-2 draw.
The result means Pep Guardiola’s men retain our one-point lead over the Reds ahead of the final seven games, having been unable to find a winner in a captivating contest that lived up to its big game billing.

Watch the full match replay on City+ : https://www.mancity.com/citytv/city-plus
SUBSCRIBE! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c…

http://www.mancity.com
http://www.facebook.com/mancity

http://www.instagram.com/mancity
https://www.tiktok.com/@mancity

About the Official Man City YouTube Channel:

Here you will find all the latest videos from Manchester City, including, all Premier League goals, highlights, behind-the-scenes footage, training and much more.

Get closer to the likes of Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and the rest of Pep Guardiola’s team.

Previous Video
Discussing the state of Manchester United & the Man City v Liverpool thriller | Gary Neville Podcast

Discussing the state of Manchester United & the Man City v Liverpool thriller | Gary Neville Podcast

Next Video
Venezia 1-2 Udinese | Becao strikes late to win it for Udinese | Serie A 2021/22

Venezia 1-2 Udinese | Becao strikes late to win it for Udinese | Serie A 2021/22

Related videos

Top