Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | All The Games | 21/22 Season

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | All The Games | 21/22 Season

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | All The Games | 21/22 Season
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Mikel Arteta reflects on his decision to strip Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal captaincy

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Take a look back at last seasons matches against this weekend’s opponents Tottenham Hotspur. Which match was your favourite?

Download Chelsea FC’s official mobile app:
-App Store https://apple.co/2vvlN9t
-Play Store http://bit.ly/2MfNJHX

Subscribe: http://che.lc/YTsubscribe

To watch more EXCLUSIVE Chelsea content go to: http://che.lc/YTwebsite

Welcome to the official home of Chelsea Football Club on YouTube. It’s the only channel where you’ll get an authentic look at life at this great club. Every week we’ll be uploading fresh content from the training ground, our famous stadium and much, much more. Nowhere else will you get closer to world-class stars like Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, N’Golo Kanté, Sam Kerr, Fran Kirby & Pernille Harder.

ABOUT CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB
Founded in 1905, Chelsea Football Club has a rich history, with its many successes including 5 Premier League titles, 8 FA Cups and 2 Champions Leagues, secured on memorable nights in Munich and Porto. Famous former Blues include Peter Osgood, Gianfranco Zola, Frank Lampard, John Terry, Didier Drogba & Eden Hazard.

Previous Video
Man Utd looking at Kalajdzic, Murtagh in Turin for Rabiot deal, Sergio Gomez latest and more

Man Utd looking at Kalajdzic, Murtagh in Turin for Rabiot deal, Sergio Gomez latest and more

Next Video
Mikel Arteta reflects on his decision to strip Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal captaincy

Mikel Arteta reflects on his decision to strip Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal captaincy

Related videos

Top