Home TV Show News and Interviews Man Utd looking at Kalajdzic, Murtagh in Turin for Rabiot deal, Sergio Gomez latest and more

Man Utd looking at Kalajdzic, Murtagh in Turin for Rabiot deal, Sergio Gomez latest and more

Man Utd looking at Kalajdzic, Murtagh in Turin for Rabiot deal, Sergio Gomez latest and more
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | All The Games | 21/22 Season

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

The Transfer Show’s Dharmesh Sheth and Kaveh Solhekol round up the latest transfer news from all 20 Premier League clubs.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #thetransfershow

► For the latest developments on this story: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/topstories

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage

Previous Video
West Ham U21 2-3 Arsenal U21 | Premier League 2 | Full Match

West Ham U21 2-3 Arsenal U21 | Premier League 2 | Full Match

Next Video
Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | All The Games | 21/22 Season

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | All The Games | 21/22 Season

Related videos

Top