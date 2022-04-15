Chelsea v Crystal Palace Full Match – FA Cup | 17 April 2022

Chelsea v Crystal Palace – Mark Pougatch presents all the action from the second semi-final, held at Wembley Stadium. Last season’s runners-up Chelsea have lifted the trophy on eight occasions, the most recent of which came in 2018. In contrast, Palace are looking to win this competition for the first time, having twice lost to Manchester United in the final, but their manager Patrick Vieira won the cup five times as a player. With analysis by Joe Cole, Ian Wright and Roy Keane, commentary from Sam Matterface and Lee Dixon, and interviews by Gabriel Clarke