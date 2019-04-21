Chelsea v Burnley Full Match – Monday Night Football MNF | 21 April 2019

Chelsea v Burnley – Monday Night Football MNF coverage all the action from the Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge, as Chelsea continue their bid to finish in the top four. The Blues produced one of their best away performances of the season in October’s reverse fixture at Turf Moor, with goals by Alvaro Morata, Ross Barkley, Willian and Ruben Loftus-Cheek giving them a 4-0 victory. However, Burnley did win 3-2 here on the opening weekend of last season, when the Londoners’ cause was not helped by Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas both receiving red cards

