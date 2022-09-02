Home TV Show News and Interviews Chelsea sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang & Denis Zakaria

Chelsea sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang & Denis Zakaria

Chelsea sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang & Denis Zakaria
Chelsea have signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona in a deal which sees left-back Marcos Alonso go the other way.

Chelsea are understood to be paying in the region of £10m plus Alonso for the former Arsenal striker.

Chelsea also finalised a loan deal for Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria on Deadline Day

