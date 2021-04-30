Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Chelsea FCW v Bayern Munich Highlights – Women’s Champions League Semi final 2nd leg | 2 May 2021
Chelsea FCW v Bayern Munich Highlights – Women's Champions League Semi final 2nd leg | 2 May 2021
Chelsea FCW v Bayern Munich Highlights – Women’s Champions League Semi final 2nd leg | 2 May 2021

Jens Scheuer’s team lost 4-1 (2-1) at Chelsea and are therefore eliminated from the UEFA Women’s Champions League after a strong fighting performance in the semi-finals. A week earlier, the Munich team won the first leg 2-1. After the early deficit by Francesca Kirby (11th), Sarah Zadrazil (29th) scored a dream goal in the corner to equalize before Ji So-Yun (38th) made it 2-1 at half-time at Kingsmeadow. After the break, Pernille Harder (84th) made it 3-1. Virtually with the final whistle, Kirby scored the 4-1 final score

