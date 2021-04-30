BBC Sportscene – Rangers v Celtic Highlights | 2 May 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Chelsea FCW v Bayern Munich Highlights – Women’s Champions League Semi final 2nd leg | 2 May 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
72 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
BBC Sportscene – Rangers v Celtic Highlights | 2 May 2021
BBC Sportscene
Steven Thompson presents extended highlights of the final Old Firm match of the season. Can Celtic stop champions Rangers going the whole season unbeaten